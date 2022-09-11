Captrust Financial Advisors Has $59.60 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445,204 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $59,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. 3,210,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,474. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

