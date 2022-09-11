Captrust Financial Advisors Has $66.37 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,897. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

