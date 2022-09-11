Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

