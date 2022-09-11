Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $47,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.20. 4,886,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

