Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. 2,065,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 461,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 397,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 154.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 254,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

