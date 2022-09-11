CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is S&T Bank PA’s 8th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.31% of CarGurus worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $37,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 661.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 378,226 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 1,052,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,315. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

