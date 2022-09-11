Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises approximately 3.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.51% of Carter’s worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 219,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $15,858,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Carter’s stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 713,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,878. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

