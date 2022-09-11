Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Cut by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 1.9% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Catalent worth $149,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $95.97. 1,176,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

