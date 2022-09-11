Ceres (CERES) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $167,499.08 and approximately $10,792.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $30.39 or 0.00141007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00779607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015895 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019911 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
