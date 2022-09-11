CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,107 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 3.3% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

