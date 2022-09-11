Chai Trust Co. LLC Acquires 19,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

