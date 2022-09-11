Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Boosted by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 131,524 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.03% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $148,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $218.24. 357,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,495. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

