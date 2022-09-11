Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

CHGG stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

