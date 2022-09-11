CherrySwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $764,685.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CherrySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CherrySwap

CherrySwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars.

