Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

