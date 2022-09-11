Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

