Clearline Capital LP Acquires 345,709 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,281,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,709 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises 2.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 311,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

PRMW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 1,131,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

