Clearline Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

CZR stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,530. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

