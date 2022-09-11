Clearline Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.31% of Perrigo worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 790,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

