Clearline Capital LP Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials stock remained flat at $173.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

