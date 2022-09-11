Clearline Capital LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 74,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,896. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Porcelain purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,754.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

