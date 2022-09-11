Clearline Capital LP Has $3.60 Million Position in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,619 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.16% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $147,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last 90 days. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

CYXT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 1,200,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

