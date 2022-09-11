Clearline Capital LP Has $5.23 Million Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.99% of Amryt Pharma worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 268,027 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 4,198,474 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,862,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,348. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $500.17 million, a PE ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Amryt Pharma

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.