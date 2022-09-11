Clearline Capital LP Invests $11.31 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,000. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 3,037,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

