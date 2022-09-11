Clearline Capital LP Purchases Shares of 27,036 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,413,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

