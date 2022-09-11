Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Acquires 72,331 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the quarter. Slam accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLAMW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

