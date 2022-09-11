Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys 106,800 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 427.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. VI comprises approximately 11.2% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 582,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 265,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFVI stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

