Color Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $270,429.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00605896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00253900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009035 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.