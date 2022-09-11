Comparing Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) & BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.74 $122.83 million ($0.99) -2.20

Profitability

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -26.71% -26.32% Ovid Therapeutics N/A -39.24% -35.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

BriaCell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.79%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

