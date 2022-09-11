Conceal Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $4,137.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001559 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 279.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,082,650 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

