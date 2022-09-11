Contrasting Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) & Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $51.63 million 24.42 -$102.94 million ($1.70) -13.44 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Revelation Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chinook Therapeutics.

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -170.15% -22.18% -17.67% Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -16.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.63%. Revelation Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,798.55%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences beats Chinook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. Its product candidates also include BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare and severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy. It is also involved in developing REVTx-300, a non-clinical stage product that is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

