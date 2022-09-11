Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,603.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00076361 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

