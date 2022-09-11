Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 113,717 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

