Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

