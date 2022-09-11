Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,371 shares during the quarter. Yellow makes up about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $4,018,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Yellow Stock Performance

Yellow stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $315.46 million, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 3.12. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yellow news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

