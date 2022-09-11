Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.99 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,999 shares of company stock worth $1,790,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

