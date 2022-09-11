Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.15% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.99 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

