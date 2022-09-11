Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 56,547 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the quarter. Medifast accounts for 2.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $236.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

