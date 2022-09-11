Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 11,309 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Conn’s comprises 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 4.80% of Conn’s worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conn’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Conn’s by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.66 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

