Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.