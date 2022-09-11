Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.