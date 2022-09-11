CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $231,259.41 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. CoTrader has a market cap of $231,259.41 and $76.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader.The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

