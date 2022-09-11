Cream Price Reaches $0.0000 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded down 96.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $1,950.75 and approximately $130.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

