Cred (LBA) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Cred (LBA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $38,310.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

