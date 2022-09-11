Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBX. Bank of America started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.30.
Wallbox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
