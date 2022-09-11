Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBX. Bank of America started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.