Crust Network (CRU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars.

