CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits Market Cap of $628,034.13

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $628,034.13 and $490,074.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002077 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon (CRYPTO:ZOON) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,835,998 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

