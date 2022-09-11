Curio Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Curio has a total market cap of $73,610.80 and approximately $1,939.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curio has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
