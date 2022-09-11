CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

