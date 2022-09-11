DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Shares Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) by 653.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,569 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 917.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DALS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

